As of May 11, Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) reopened 77 of its U.S. retail properties in markets where local and state orders have been lifted and retail restrictions have eased.

In addition, as of today, 12 of Simon's Designer and international Premium Outlets have opened.

SPG has suspended or eliminated more than $1.0B of capital and new and redevelopment projects.

It has also drawn $3.75B under its revolving credit facilities.

Q1 FFO per share of $2.78 includes gains of 24 cents on the sale of its interest in a multifamily residential property; with or without the gain, FFO fell short of the average analyst estimate of $2.89.

Q1 total revenue of $1.35B exceeds consensus of $1.33B and declined from $1.45B in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 comparable property net operating income growth, including international comparable properties on a constant currency basis, was flat and portfolio declined 0.2%.

Occupancy was 94.0%, base minimum rent per square foot was $55.76 at March 31, 2020.

SPG rises 0.8% in after-hours trading.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

