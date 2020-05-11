During a teleconference with a House Committee on Energy and Commerce subcommittee, FTC Chairman Joseph Simons hints that the agency is probing privacy complaints regarding Zoom Video (ZM +7.0% ).

Simons referenced a California representative's public concerns about Zoom's collection and storage of user data and call recordings.

Simons: "We are very happy to take complaints from any source. If you’re reading about it in the press, in the media, then you can be assured that we’re looking at it already or we will because of the media attention. If it’s out there in the media, we’re on it."

Zoom Video's demand spike during the pandemic also increased questions about its security practices. The company implemented a 90-day security review. Last week, Zoom reached agreements with NY's attorney general and was allowed back in NYC schools.