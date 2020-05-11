Blueprint Medicines (BPMC +10.7% ) is poised for its best one-day gain in a month on the heels of a note from SVB Leerink on RET inhibitor pralsetinib (BLU-667).

Analyst Andrew Berens says the labeling of Eli Lilly's (LLY +3.4% ) competitor Retevmo (selpercatinib), approved in the U.S. three days ago, "leaves the door open" for pralsetinib in terms of both efficacy and safety.

Abstracts on both drugs will be presented at ASCO at the end of month. There may be more action this week considering the abstract drop on Wednesday.

Blueprint has two studies in process, a Phase 1/2 in RET-altered solid tumors and a Phase 3 in RET fusion-positive NSCLC. It also has a pre-approval access program in place for RET+ NSCLC and medullary thyroid cancer patients.