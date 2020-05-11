Guyana Goldfields' (OTCPK:GUYFF +21.3% ) new takeover offer by Gran Colombia (OTCPK:TPRFF -13% ) not only boasts a higher price but also a better market profile and cost synergy, Laurentian Bank analyst Barry Allan says.

Gran Colombia submitted a proposal to buy all Guyana Goldfields shares for an implied value of C$0.90/share, compared to the $C0.60 offered in Guyana Goldfields' earlier takeout offer from Silvercorp (SVM -3.4% ).

Gran Colombia also agreed to acquire Gold X Mining, which is conditional upon the successful concurrent acquisition of Guyana Goldfields.