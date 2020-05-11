Tanger Factory Outlet Centers' (NYSE:SKT) April rent receipts represented ~12% of the amount billed after offering all tenants in its portfolio the option to defer 100% of April and May rents interest free.

The deferred rent will be payable in equal installments due in January and February of 2021.

SKT estimates that it has sufficient liquidity to meet its obligations, even under its most conservative rent collection scenario of not receiving any rent, for ~two years, assuming no dividend distributions or debt maturities.

SKT rises 0.2% in after-hours trading.

Q1 adjusted FFO per share of 50 cents vs. consensus of 52 cents and 57 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 total revenue of $111.6M vs. $123.2M a year ago.

Q1 same-center NOI for the consolidated portfolio declined 3.7% for the quarter, primarily due to previously anticipated tenant bankruptcies, lease modifications, and store closures.

Occupancy at March 31, 2020 was 94.3% vs. 97.0% on Dec. 31, 2019.

Conference call on May 12 at 8:00 AM ET.

