Flowserve (FLS -6.1% ) falls as much as 8.5% after several analysts say the company is getting squeezed more than peers by the dual forces of COVID-19 and oil price volatility.

Credit Suisse analyst John Walsh says Flowserve felt a greater impact from the virus in the quarter than other companies in its coverage area, driven by $0.14/share of deferred shipments at the end of Q1 and $0.05/share of discrete COVID-19 employee related costs.

Stifel's Nathan Jones says investors should be aware of the margin headwinds Flowserve likely will face over the next few quarters not only from operational delveraging but from its business mix.

In the short term, Flowserve likely will see the maintenance, repair and operations and aftermarket business drop more quickly than the original equipment business as it works off the current backlog, Jones says.

FLS' average Wall Street analyst rating is Neutral, while its Quant Rating is Bearish.