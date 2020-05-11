Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) jumps 4.5% in after-hours trading after revising terms for the sale of certain U.S. towers and after Q1 revenue and adjusted FFO beat the consensus estimates.

After a "go-shop" period, Uniti will now sell 90% of its U.S. tower business to the same wireless infrastructure operator and investor, Melody Investment Advisors, while retaining a 10% investment interest through an affiliate of Melody.

As part of the transaction, Melody and Uniti will enter into a strategic relationship to collaborate on integrated solutions for wireless carriers requiring towers, fiber, and small cells infrastructure.

Q1 revenue of $266.2M vs. consensus estimate of $265.6M and $261.0M in the year-ago quarter.

Fiber infrastructure revenue of $77.4M vs. Visible Alpha consensus of $78M; leasing revenue of $184.4M vs. Visible Alpha consensus of $184.3M.

Q1 adjusted FFO of 45 cents per share vs. average analyst estimate of 21 cents and 59 cents in Q1 2019.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $201.7M vs. $200.3M a year ago; fiber infrastructure adjusted EBITDA was $27.5M, and leasing adjusted EBITDA was $181.9M.

For 2020, Uniti sees revenue of $1.050B-$1.058B vs. prior range of $1.116B-$1.128B; consensus of $1.10B.

Sees 2020 adjusted FFO of $383M-$391M, or $1.79-$1.83 per share, vs. prior range of $394M-$406M, or $1.79-$1.85 per share.

