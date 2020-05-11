Chicago Fed's Evans sees rates staying low, but not turning negative
May 11, 2020
- Chicago Fed President Charles Evans sees interest rates remaining close to zero for "quite some time," but doesn't expect the central bank following in the footsteps of some other central banks that have turned to negative interest rates.
- He also said that with interest rates this low, now is the right time for the U.S. government to borrow for programs that support businesses, households, and local governments.
- "This is the time to go out and borrow and engage in activities which have very high social rates of return in order to benefit the American people," he said during a virtual meeting of the Lansing Chamber of Commerce.
- Rising inflation isn't likely over the next several years, Evans said.