Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) surges 14% in after-hours trading after Q1 adjusted EPS, less notable items, of $2.60 vs. consensus estimate of $1.74.

Compares with $2.46 in Q4 2019 and $2.21 in Q1 2019.

BHF repurchased $316M of its common stock YTD through May 8, representing more than 12% of shares outstanding relative to 2019-end; repurchases temporarily suspended while the company continues to evaluate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In aggregate, adjusted earnings, less notable items, increased to $273M in Q1 2020 vs. $265M in Q4 2019 and $259M in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 adjusted net investment income of $920M vs. $904M in Q4 2019 and $811M in Q1 2019; net investment yield was 4.30% during the quarter.

Q1 annuity sales of $1.97B, rose 5% vs. Q4 and 15% Y/Y; annuities adjusted earnings of $316M vs. $265M in Q4 and $295M in Q1 2019.

Q1 life sales of $16M vs. $12M in Q4 2019 and $1M in Q1 2019; life adjusted earnings of $11M vs. $75M in Q4 and $25M in the year-ago quarter.

Ends Q1 with book value excluding AOCI of $172.28 per common share vs. $118.08 at Dec. 31, 2019.

Conference call on May 12 at 8:00 AM ET.

Previously: Brighthouse Financial EPS beats by $0.86, beats on revenue before NIGL and NDGL (May 11)