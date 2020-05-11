The U.S. Department of the Interior gives final approval for Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A, BRK.B) $1B solar project in Nevada that could power 260K households, enough to cover the entire residential population of Las Vegas.

When finished, the 690 MW Gemini Solar Project backed by Berkshire unit NV Energy and P-E firm Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners would become the world's eighth largest solar power facility in the world, spanning some 7,100 acres of federal land.

The developers aim to build the project in two phases over 28 months, with the first portion coming online in early 2021 and final facility completion as early as 2022.