WeWork directors seek right to continue SoftBank fight

At a board meeting last month, WeWork's (WE) counsel recommended appointing two temporary board members to determine the authority of the existing special committee, which represents the rights of minority shareholders.

The special committee has now filed a motion in Delaware to prevent it from being disbanded while it sues majority owner SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) over the pulled $3B tender offer.

Last month, SoftBank wrote to WeWork asking the board to confirm the special committee isn't authorized to act for the company.

A judge had set an early January court date for the special committee's fight against SoftBank, which could end up combined with former CEO Adam Neumann's own suite.