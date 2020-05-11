The fundamental difference between the market dislocation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2008 crisis is that the earlier crisis incubated in the financial sector itself, said Federal Reserve Vice Chair Randal Quarles in prepared comments for his testimony before the Senate tomorrow.

Since then, banks have been strengthened as a result of the earlier crisis and are required to maintain larger buffers.

"Financial institutions now have an essential part to play in addressing that disruption — as a bridge between the start of this crisis and the completion of our economic recovery," Quarles said.

He observed that the financial system "has shown resilience over the past two months. Banking organizations have used their capital buffers to support a sharp increase in lending, especially through the standing credit lines of their customers."

The crisis isn't over yet, he added. And the Fed has more tools should it need to use them, although "the tools we have are ones no country should ever hope to need."

"More may be required of us before the current crisis ends."

