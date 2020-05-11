Crude oil (CL1:COM) fails to hold earlier gains, as a slump in demand for crude outweighed a move by Saudi Arabia and some other OPEC countries to further cut production in June.

WTI June crude settled -2.4% to $24.14/bbl after trading as high as $25.58/bbl and as low as $23.67/bbl; July Brent crude closed -4.4% at $29.60/bbl.

"The Saudi announcement of additional cuts failed to excite the market since it appears the production is being cut as a response to lack of market demand," Velandera Energy chief financial officer Manish Raj tells MarketWatch. "If there are no buyers for the barrels, then there is no reason for the market to cheer the cuts."

The additional unilateral cuts are "not totally surprising" and could reflect "an expectation of sub-compliance by fellow OPEC+" members and "the continued supply overhang due to risk of a lackluster demand recovery," according to Rystad Energy analyst Paola Rodriguez Masiu.

ETFs: USO, UCO, BNO, SCO, USL, DBO, DTO, USOI, OILK, OLEM, NRGU, OILX