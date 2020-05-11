Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) reports comparable net package RevPAR fell 18.6% in Q1. The drop was driven by a 1,290 bp decrease in occupancy and a 4.0% decrease in net package ADR

The company's adjusted EBITDA fell 32.7% to $50.3M.

Looking ahead, Playa warns that the longer and more severe the pandemic, the greater the material adverse effect the pandemic will have on its business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition, access to credit markets and ability to service our indebtedness.