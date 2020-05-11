Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) reports non-GAAP hold adjusted EBITDA fell 50% to $279M in Q1.

Revenue was up 12% for the first two months of the quarter before the casino closings began.

Caesars ended the quarter with cash of $2.678B and a committed revolver capacity of $64M.

The company says it will take a phased approach to reopening casinos.

CEO update: "We are taking steps to prepare for reopening, when appropriate, with the health and safety of our employees and guests in mind. We are also aggressively managing all of our operating levers to strengthen our financial position and enhance our ability to reopen and recover, including making the difficult but necessary decision to furlough the majority of our team members."

