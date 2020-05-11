Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) fiscal Q3 net investment income of $68.5M, or 19 cents per share, compares with $67.9M, or 18 cents per share, in the previous quarter and $77.3M, or 21 cents per share in Q3 FY2019.

Per-share figure beats the consensus of 14 cents.

Prospect is actively reviewing potential investment opportunities emerging in the current environment. It's also seeking shareholder approval for the one year option to sell shares of its common stock at a price below net asset value.

Total investment income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $154.5M, beats the average analyst estimate of $132.9M and fell from $171.1M in the year-ago quarter.

NAV per share of $7.98 at March 31, 2020 vs. $8.66 at Dec. 31, 2019.

Q3 total originations were $402.4M vs. $326.6M in fiscal Q2; total repayments were $266.5M vs. $431.5M in the prior quarter.

PSEC slips 0.5% in after-hours trading.

Conference call on May 11 at 11:00 AM ET.

Previously: Prospect Capital NII beats by $0.05, beats on total investment Income (May 11)