Grocery Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:GO) reports comparable sales rose 17.4% in Q1 and total sales were up 25.4%.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 45.8% to $57.0M and net income was 235% higher to $12.6M.

Looking ahead, Grocery Outlet currently expects to open between 28 and 30 stores this year with no additional closures planned. The company continues to build its real estate pipeline to support 10% annual unit growth in the future. No formal guidance was issued due to COVID-19.

Go +1.77% AH to $37.32.

Previously: Grocery Outlet EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (May 11)