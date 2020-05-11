Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares gain 2.5% after hours following a strong Q1 showing with revenue up 87% Y/Y.

Customers with $100K+ ARR grew from 508 in last year's quarter to 960.

Operating cash flow was $24.3M with $19.3M in FCF. Cash and equivalents totaled $798.5M at the end of the quarter.

For Q2, DDOG guides $134-136M in revenue (consensus: $126.31M) and $0-0.01 EPS (consensus: $0.02 loss).

The FY20 outlook has revenue of $555-565M (consensus: $534.50M) and $0.02-0.06 EPS (consensus: $0.06 loss).

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.