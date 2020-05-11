Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) is up 26% after hours on the heels of its Q1 report that included an announcement that nonprofit foundation Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) has agreed to invest up to an additional $384M to advance COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373, an increase that dwarfs its initial commitment of $4M. The company will use the funds to support clinical trials.

The Phase 1 portion of a Phase 1/2 study started this month. Preliminary safety and immunogenicity data should be available in July.

Results from animal studies showed high levels of spike protein-specific antibodies after one dose which increased eight-fold with a second dose.

Novavax EPS beats by $0.13, beats on revenue