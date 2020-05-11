Nasdaq racks up sixth straight gain while Dow flounders

Stocks finished mixed after climbing from early losses, as investors weighed steps to reopen the global economy against a possible resurgence of the coronavirus in some countries: Dow -0.4% , S&P flat, Nasdaq +0.8% .

The S&P 500 closed unchanged at 2,930 and tested the key technical 2,934 retracement level for the second time in two weeks, while the Nasdaq Composite rose for a sixth straight session, led by strength in FAANG names.

WTI crude oil settled -2.4% to $24.14/bbl, failing to hold early gains after Saudi Arabia and some other producers announced additional production cuts.

U.S. Treasury prices were weaker across the curve, with the two-year and 10-year yields each climbing 4 bps to 0.18% and 0.72%, respectively, as the Treasury auctioned a record $42B offering of three-year notes.