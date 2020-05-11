QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) drops 2.3% after hours following Q1 misses driven by sequential declines across most of the business.

Total revenue was down 25% Q/Q and 32% Y/Y, while new product revenue dropped 32% Q/Q and 29% Y/Y.

QuickLogic attributes the sequential revenue declines to lower sales of display bridge, connectivity and mature products, which weren't offset by the increased EOS S3 revenue.

Gross margin was down from last year's 62.8% to 52.2%, primarily due to the product mix and some mature product sales moving into Q2.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.