Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) announces that Jefferies has agreed to purchase $75M worth of shares to be re-offered out by the firm.

In addition, CHEF has granted Jefferies an option to purchase up to an aggregate of an additional $11.25M worth of shares.

In addition to adding liquidity to the balance sheet, Chefs' Warehouse expects to use the proceeds from the share offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, working capital, repayment of outstanding debt and opportunistic investment in sales and distribution infrastructure.

CHEF -0.48% after hours to $14.55.

Source: Press Release