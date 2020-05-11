Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) is 2.8% lower after hours after its Q1 results came in significantly below consensus as revenues fell off in it space infrastructure unit.

Despite that, the company pointed to bookings momentum, noting a contract today to build 1300-class communications satellites "brings our bookings total in Space Infrastructure to over $700M year-to-date and puts us on a path for another year of backlog growth for this segment.”

Overall revenues fell nearly 12% to $381M.

Net loss hit $48M; that incorporates charges of $18M (tied to COVID-19) and $14M (tied to a design anomaly detected in a final satellite test procedure). Excluding those, net loss would have been $16M.

EBITDA was $77M; it would have been $109M excluding charges.

Revenue by segment: Earth Intelligence, $271M (up 6.7%); Space Infrastructure, $132M (down 37%).

Liquidity at quarter's end was about $500M, with no significant debt maturities until the end of 2023.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

