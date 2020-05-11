Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) reports lower Q1 revenue ($1.38B vs. $1.52B) and EBITDA (-$199M vs. $7M) than a year ago and a wider loss than anticipated.

The company reiterates that it did not make certain operating lease payments for its U.S. rental car fleet in April and entered into forbearance and limited waivers with lenders and holders of its asset-backed vehicle debt in May. It's a hardly a surprise, but Hertz also issues a going concern doubt on its viability within a year.