Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) has been raising rates at its Catlettsburg refinery in Kentucky, and is now running at ~82% of its maximum rate of 300K bbl/day after cutting crude runs as much as a third due to lower gasoline demand due to the coronavirus, Bloomberg reports.

The refinery reportedly has been at reduced rates since at least the third week of March.

Marathon said last week it had seen gasoline demand pick up 5%-15% since April and expects continued improvement over the next couple of months as more businesses reopen.