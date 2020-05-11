A number of outlets are now reporting the MLB owners as having approved a plan to begin the baseball season in early July.

Next up is getting the players' union on board, and the MLB and MLBPA have a meeting set for tomorrow. Money will be the issue - particularly with fan-free stadiums - and the owners plan would be to have a 50-50 revenue split with the players. Good luck with that passing muster with the union.

