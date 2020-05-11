Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is restarting production today in Fremont against Alameda County rules, according to a tweet from Elon Musk.

"I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me," stated Musk.

Musk indicated in another tweet that the company has the support of the governor in opening the plant, but a local official overruled the decision.

Earlier today, pictures posted on social media of Tesla's parking lot showed it rather crowded.

TSLA is flat in AH trading at $811.49.

