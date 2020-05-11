As part of its mixed Q1 report, Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) appoints former Saba Software head Phil Saunders as CEO, effective June 15.

Founder and current CEO Adam Miller will become co-chair of the board.

Cornerstone attributes its Q1 EPS miss to coronavirus headwinds towards the end of the quarter, which slowed new sales.

CSOD hopes to offset the headwinds by accelerating the synergies from the Saba acquisition. The company now expects $50M in run-rate synergies by year's end, up from the prior forecast of $35M over 24 months.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.