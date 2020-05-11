Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE:TME) is 4.6% lower postmarket after its Q1 earnings came in largely in line with expectations, though with a double-digit sequential drop in revenues.

Revenues overall grew 4.2% Y/Y (but fell 13% from the prior quarter) to $891M.

Operating profit dipped to 1.05B yuan (about $148M) from a year-ago 1.15B yuan.

Attributable net profit fell to 887M yuan (about $125M) from a prior-year 987M yuan.

In operating metrics, mobile monthly active users for online music rose 2% from last quarter, to 657M; MAUs for social entertainment rose 15% Q/Q to 256M.

Paying users for online music rose 7% Q/Q to 42.7M, and paying users for social entertainment rose 3.2% to 12.8M.

Average revenue per paying user for online music rose 1.1% from last quarter, to 9.40 yuan; ARPPU for social entertainment fell 20% from last quarter, to 111.10 yuan.

Liquidity (including term deposits) was 21.9B yuan (about $3.09B) at quarter's end.

Conference call to come at 8 p.m. ET.

