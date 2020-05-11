Twitter's (NYSE:TWTR) latest move against disinformation will include labeling tweets that contain "disputed or misleading" information about the coronavirus and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some tweets may simply come with a linked label directing users to additional information; other tweets may be covered entirely by a warning label that will say "that the information in the Tweet conflicts with public health experts’ guidance before they view it.

The potential remedies also include removal of the information. The exact approach will depend on the nature of the claim (unverified, disputed, or misleading) as well as the potential propensity for harm (moderate or severe).

The new approach mirrors a previous approach Twitter implemented to warn about synthetic and manipulated media.