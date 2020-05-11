Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) climbs 3.5% in after-hours trading after keeping its quarterly dividend at 50 cents per share, though it will pay most of the dividend in the form of shares.

The cash component of the Q1 dividend won't exceed 10% of the aggregate, the company said.

Also IVR also provided an update on its portfolio as of May 7 close:

Book value per common share estimated at $2.25-$3.25, down from the $2.75-$3.75 it estimated on April 20.

IVR shares closed at $2.61 on Monday.

Total investment portfolio, excluding cash, of $1.6B consists of 93% commercial credit investments, and 1% agency MBS; ~$534M of the investment portfolio is unencumbered.

Has repaid all repurchase agreement debt and reduced the amount due under secured loans to a balance of $837M.

Has cash balance of $286M, $52M of which is restricted cash posted as collateral for its secured loans.