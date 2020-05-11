Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) -0.2% after-hours as it swings to an $855M Q1 loss, which included $1.3B in non-cash goodwill impairments due to decreases in commodity prices and market demand.

Q1 distribution coverage ratio was 1.72x, yielding excess coverage of $594M of distributable cash flow.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA was $2.64B, $100M less than the year-ago total, primarily due to crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products inventory valuation adjustments totaling $213M; the company updates 2020 guidance for adjusted EBITDA to $10.6B-$10.8B.

Energy Transfer says it is cutting its 2020 growth capital outlook by at least $400M to $3.6B, with another $300M-$400M of capital under evaluation for potential further reductions during the year, after it spent ~$1B on growth capital projects during Q1.

The company expects 70% of growth capital in 2020 will be spent on projects that already are 60% or more complete and will be in-service in 2020 or early 2021.