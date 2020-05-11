Digital Galaxy Holdings CEO Michael Novogratz on CNBC's Fast Money says 'you can't put a cap on valuation' with the money printing from central banks right now, and there's no valuation metric that you can point to in the stock market environment as a result.

He adds that "disposable income this year will be larger than last year" with all of the stimulus being pumped into the market, citing, among other things, the unemployment benefits program.

But with lower growth, a "messier opening" of the economy until tracing and testing is put together, it's hard to get bullish and looking for areas to get short, he said. He is however, supportive of some quick service restaurants that have drive-thrus, and is "bottom fishing" in some leisure names.

On bitcoin (BTC-USD), Novogratz says it's "really really significant" that Paul Tudor Jones bought in to bitcoin for his fund, but the retail frenzy was sold off and he expects the market to hold at $8K to $8.5K and trade back up.

Anecdotally, he says his co. is seeing interest from high net worth individuals and funds. Bitcoin should "take out" $10,000, on its way to $20,000 by the end of the year given the favorable macro drop of quantitative easing.

"The herd is on the way," he says of those interested in buying in to crypto, and the recent news has removed the "career risk" of getting involved in the currency.

For context, last year, Novogratz didn't see a lot of upside for bitcoin, with an expectation that the cryptocurrency would consolidate in the $7-10K area. Bitcoin is currently trading below $9K despite after attracting attention from some heavy hitters like Paul Tudor Jones II recently.

Talk of the "halving" is growing fever pitch. Some expected it to happen tomorrow, while recent volatility indicates that it was underway.

Renaissance Technologies in mid-April was also purported to be experimenting with trading bitcoin.