California Resources Corp. (NYSE:CRC) says it is unable to file its quarterly report until mid-June due to circumstances related to the impact of COVID-19 on its business and operations.

The company says it is continuing to pursue the restructuring of its balance sheet; if not successful, "there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern."

California Resources also has reduced operating expenses and planned capital spending, and says it has shut in ~5K boe/day in production this month.

The company also withdraws guidance for all periods after March 31, citing the economic uncertainty and disruption from the pandemic.