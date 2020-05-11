Oklahoma's Corporation Commission, which regulates the state's oil and gas industry, took no action today on applications from energy producers seeking to win support for measures they said would help stabilize oil prices.

After hearing proposals seeking to declare some oil production as waste, and a plan submitted by the Oklahoma Energy Producers Alliance that included mandated output cuts, the regulator adjourned without setting a date or timetable for any decisions.

Last week, Texas regulators turned down a proposal to mandate production cuts.

Oklahoma has some of the highest production costs in the country, with break-even levels in its SCOOP and the STACK plays at $48.19/bbl, vs. ~$40/bbl in the Permian Basin.

Major Oklahoma producers include DVN, XEC, MRO, CLR, OVV