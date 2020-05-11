PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) fiscal Q2 net investment income per share of 15 cents beats the average analyst estimate for a loss of 19 cents per share.

Unchanged from fiscal Q1 NII per share.

Adjusted net asset value per share of $6.97 and GAAP NAV per share of $7.71 at March 31, 2020 vs. $8.79 at Dec. 31, 2019.

The lower NAV per share resulted from an increase in the overall net unrealized depreciation of the company’s portfolio, including unrealized depreciations in its investments and the credit facilities as of March 31, 2020, which was primarily due to the immediate adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the continuing uncertainty surrounding its long-term effects as well as the re-pricing of credit risk in the broadly syndicated credit market.

Yield on debt investments at quarter-end was 9.1%.

As of March 31, 2020, PNNT's portfolio totaled $1.354B and consisted of $815.2M of first lien secured debt, $261.6M of second lien secured debt, $64.4M of subordinated debt, and $212.8M of preferred and common equity.

At quarter-end, PNNT had no portfolio companies on non-accrual.

During fiscal Q2, PNNT invested $106.8M in eight new and 24 existing portfolio companies with a weighted average yield on debt investments of 8.2%. Sales and repayments of investments for the three months ended March 31, 2020 totaled $16.4M.

Conference call on May 12 at 12:00 PM ET; (888) 394-8218; ID #9070267.

