Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) turned in fiscal Q3 earnings that were largely in line with expectations and its own April 8 outlook.

The pandemic is an "unprecedented headwind," but "we are happy to say that we did not experience any material change in the competitive environment and continue to maintain large-scale deployments with improved visibility and confidence in our pipeline," says CEO Ed Meyercord.

Revenue fell 16% from the prior-year quarter (and down 22% sequentially) to $209.5M, and gross margin (non-GAAP) dipped to 56.7% from 57.6%.

EPS swung to -$0.14 from a year-ago $0.08.

Net cash from operations was $5.2M; free cash flow was $2M.

It's temporarily suspending guidance due to uncertainty amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The company does say: "The company's long-term drivers remain intact and we believe that we are well-positioned to capture the market opportunity in cloud-driven networking. Further, bookings during the first month of Q4 were slightly above our internal expectations and are running at a slightly higher level than the first month of Q3."

