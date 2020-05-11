Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) gains 5.5% in after-hours trading after Q1 core FFO per share of 38 cents beat the average analyst estimate of 28 cents and declined from 41 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Cut quarterly dividend to 17.5 cents per share from previous dividend of 26.25 cents in order to conserve cash.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some of APTS's multifamily residents and office and retail tenants have requested rent relief.

"At this point, the company's policy is to only extend rent deferral options to our residents and tenants. We have not offered any rent abatement options," the company said.

The company has collected 100% of April rent from grocery anchors and 66.7% from in-line tenants, 97.7% of April rent from multifamily tenants, 97.3% from student housing, and 96.3% from office tenants.

Q1 revenue of $131.1MM vs. $124.0M consensus and $111.5M in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call on May 12 at 11:00 AM ET.

