Seeing April trough, Nomura raises some retail price targets

"We have heard from enough companies to support our view that April will be the trough month of sales," Nomura Instinet says in a relatively upbeat update on retail broadlines and hardlines.

That would make April the peak month of virus-tied sales pressure, and the low point of the recovery, Michael Baker and team write. And that points to fiscal Q2 comps that will be better than fiscal Q1's, even if still down. The team says it's resurrecting the practice of more frequent modeling of same-store sales (monthly and even weekly).

Even a slow reopening of stores in May would be a big driver of the recovery, they write; if April really is the trough, then fiscal Q1 (for most retailers, February through April) will be the year's worst quarter. And Nomura is above consensus when it sees Q2 comps down 7%, when others expect a decline of 9.9% (similar to Q1).

Biggest short-term comp sales upside rests in BJ's Wholesale, Walmart and the home centers. Longer-term, the firm's preferred stock among Buy-rated names include Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), TJX and Walmart (NYSE:WMT).

It's raised its target price on TJX to $59 from $56 (implying 22% upside), even while reducing EPS estimates (to $1.41 from $183 for the first forecast fiscal year, and to $2.44 from $2.66 for the second).

And while it's cutting monthly comp forecasts for discretionary retailers, including some off-price names (facing markdown pressure from other channels), on average the forecasts still show improvement vs. Q1, and it's raising target prices: On Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) to $85 from $70 (implying 9% upside); On Burlington (NYSE:BURL), to $190 from $170 (8% upside); On Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS), to $33 from $28 (10% upside); on Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), to $100 from $80 (10% upside); and on Ulta (NASDAQ:ULTA), to $220 from $190 (4% downside).