Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) +18.6% after-hours following Q1 results including a $4.9M profit compared with a $103.5M loss in the year-ago quarter and saying it had begun to shut-in non-essential oil production.

In its 10-Q filing, the company warned of its ability to continue as a going concern amid a historic plunge in commodity prices and said it has hired legal and financial advisors.

If Chaparral files for Chapter 11 protection, it would mark the second time for the company, which went through the process during the 2014-16 oil price slump and emerged out of it in March 2017.