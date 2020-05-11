Alongside earnings today, Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) announced it's secured financing with Francisco Partners of up to $225M.

That will "help fund the execution of the company’s long-term growth strategy, strengthen its liquidity position and provide greater flexibility to manage through a range of recovery scenarios and the return to live events," it says.

“We are thrilled to partner with them as they reaccelerate their growth strategy and further their commitment to event creators as a leading provider in the sector," says Francisco's Peter Christodoulo.