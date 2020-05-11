Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has added Dr. Fei-Fei Li to its board as a new indepdendent director.

That move is effective immediately.

She's the inaugural Sequoia Professor in Stanford University's Computer Science Dept., and Denning Family co-director of Stanford's Human-Centered AI Institute. She was director of Stanford's AI Lab from 2013-2018.

"With unparalleled expertise in engineering, computer science and artificial intelligence, Fei-Fei brings relevant perspectives to the Board as Twitter continues to utilize technology to improve our service and achieve our long-term objectives," says Twitter Executive Chairman Omid Kordestani.