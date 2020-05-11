Livent (NYSE:LTHM) -0.4% after-hours following lower than expected Q1 earnings and revenues, reflecting a challenging operating environment for both the company and the lithium industry.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA was $9.4M vs. $27.5M in the year-ago quarter.

The 2020 demand outlook for lithium is unclear, CEO Paul Graves said during the company's earnings conference call, as the coronavirus causes disruptions to the auto market and shutdowns at manufacturing plants.

Livent has seen 400K-plus tons worth of expansion delays or cancellations in both lithium carbonate and hydroxide over the last few quarters, Graves said on the call.

While the company sees no change to the longer-term auto electrification story, "Will 2020 turn out to be a bit of a lost year? That's absolutely a plausible scenario," the CEO said.