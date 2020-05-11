Some drillers in the Permian Basin already are reopening wells that were shut in response to the recent price collapse, Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) said on its earnings conference call.

~8% of oil volumes from the Permian's Midland Basin that feed Energy Transfer's pipeline network had been shut at the start of the month, but "as of today, we've seen about 25% of that turned back on," chief commercial officer Mackie McCrea said on the call.

The industry probably has survived the worst of the price crash triggered by COVID-19 lockdowns that crushed demand, as McCrea said the company believes "things have bottomed out [and] are improving."

Energy Transfer also said it is seeking to free up space on a couple of its Texas pipelines so it can offer more storage space, and it has reserved 6.2M barrels of crude storage capacity in the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

The company's planned Ted Collins link will have the capacity to transport 275K bbl/day of crude between Nederland, Tex., and the Houston Ship Channel instead of its previous target of more than 500K bbl/day, company executives also said during the call.

Also, the Lonestar Express expansion, which is adding 400K bbl/day of natural gas liquids pipeline capacity out of the Permian Basin, is in the final stages of construction and expected to enter service in Q4.