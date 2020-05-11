Alameda County issues a statement on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) being open in Fremont beyond minimum basic operations.

The Public Health Department says it's addressing the matter with the same phased approach it uses for other businesses that have violated the order in the past.

The department also says it will review Tesla's plan for safe manufacturing and looks forward to coming to an agreement on the protocol and timeline for the site to reopen (meanwhile The Verge reports 200 Model Y and Model 3 vehicles were completed already).

Maybe the big takeaway is that it doesn't sound like the Sheriff will be arresting Elon on the assembly line tonight.

TSLA +0.09% AH to $812.00.

