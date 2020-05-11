Western Canadian Select for June's discount to WTI crude shrank ~$0.40 to $3.05/bbl today for the narrowest discount in data compiled by Bloomberg stretching back to 2008.

WCS gained as producers ranging from Imperial Oil to Suncor recently shuttered some heavy oil production or began maintenance early due to depressed oil prices; Baytex Energy was the latest to announce curtailed output totaling 25K bbl/day.

The cuts have freed up space on export pipelines, with Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) the latest example as Bloomberg reports the pipeline company has has invited shippers to nominate more crude volumes for its Mainline system for May.

Potentially relevant tickers include SU, IMO, CNQ, OVV, CPG, BTG, ERF, TRP, OTCPK:HUSKF, OTCPK:MEGEF, OTCQX:PGHEF, OTCPK:ATHOF, OTCPK:SPGYF