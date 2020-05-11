CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) +111.9% after-hours following the company's smaller than forecast Q1 loss and news that an "independent expert panel" unanimously agreed that there is no clinical, biochemical or histological evidence of liver injury induced by its seladelpar liver disease drug in the company's Phase 2b NASH trial.

The panel supports the lifting of the clinical hold and re-initiation of clinical development, CymaBay CEO Sujal Shah said, adding that the company plans to re-engage with the Food and Drug Administration as quickly as possible.

The company says it has not yet discussed the full results from its investigation or the panel's conclusion.

The seladelpar treatment had been on clinical hold pending further investigation of the histologic observations noted by study pathologists in the Phase 2b NASH study in November.