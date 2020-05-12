Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) prices public offering of 11M common shares at $7.75 per share, for gross proceeds of ~$85.3M.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 1.65M shares.

Net proceeds from the offering along with its existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities will be used to fund the continued clinical development and the balance to fund the further development of its technology platform and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Closing date is May 14.

Shares are down 16% after hours.

