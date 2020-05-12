It's a historic milestone for the Fed, which hasn't yet bought ETFs.

The central bank's Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility will begin purchases today of eligible exchange-traded funds invested in corporate debt, seeing the method as a fast way to direct money into the credit markets.

The program, managed by BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), centers around investment grade corporate bonds, though some will be high-yield.

Another Fed facility designed to buy debt directly from issuers, the Primary Market Corporate Credit Facility, is set to launch "in the near future."

