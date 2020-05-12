"The COVID-19 crisis is unlike anything the world has experienced in recent history and we are adapting to a highly complex and rapidly changing business environment," Aramco (ARMCO) CEO Amin Nasser said as the state-owned oil giant reported earnings.

First-quarter net profit slumped 25% Y/Y to 62.5B riyals ($16.6B) during the first three months of the year amid a collapse in oil prices.

"Aramco has demonstrated resilience during economic cycles and has an unparalleled position due to a strong balance sheet and low-cost structure," Nasser added.